UK GDP: Economic growth revised down
New figures show that the UK's economy grew more slowly over the past year than previously thought.
It had been thought that GDP, which measures all the UK's goods and services produced, rose by 3% for the third quarter of this year but revised figures from the Office for National Statistics show that it only increased by 2.6%.
Robert Peston reports.
23 Dec 2014
