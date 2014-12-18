Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Myanmar uses pop-up power to meet growing energy demand
There are no cooling towers or huge turbine halls, just neat lines of white shipping containers.
Myanmar's unusual new power plant is made up of 67 containers, delivering enough electricity for the modest demands of about six million people.
It's a quick and flexible way to get "fast track" power generation up and running in a country that is desperately short of electricity.
Jonah Fisher went to see how it works in practice.
-
18 Dec 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-30542541/myanmar-uses-pop-up-power-to-meet-growing-energy-demandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window