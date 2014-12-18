Video

There are no cooling towers or huge turbine halls, just neat lines of white shipping containers.

Myanmar's unusual new power plant is made up of 67 containers, delivering enough electricity for the modest demands of about six million people.

It's a quick and flexible way to get "fast track" power generation up and running in a country that is desperately short of electricity.

Jonah Fisher went to see how it works in practice.

