Picture posted on site by hackers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sony cyber attack leaves many questions

Sony Pictures, the movie distribution arm of the Japanese consumer electronics giant, has been the target of a cyber attack.

The hack reportedly brought down the firm's computer networks.

In a statement, Sony Pictures said they are investigating an IT matter, but provided no further details.

Richard Taylor, the BBC's North America Technology correspondent, has been following the story.

  • 26 Nov 2014
Go to next video: Sony brings PS4 games to phones