Sony cyber attack leaves many questions
Sony Pictures, the movie distribution arm of the Japanese consumer electronics giant, has been the target of a cyber attack.
The hack reportedly brought down the firm's computer networks.
In a statement, Sony Pictures said they are investigating an IT matter, but provided no further details.
Richard Taylor, the BBC's North America Technology correspondent, has been following the story.
26 Nov 2014
