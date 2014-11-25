Giving something back to Manila

Video

The Philippines has some of the world's most beautiful beaches and forests. But it also struggles with pollution.

The Pasig River, which flows through the capital, Manila, was once an economic lifeline for locals. Now, it's one of the country's dirtiest toxic water systems.

One woman - Regina Lopez - is leading an effort to clean it up. She's from a wealthy family which runs a powerful media company.

She tells the BBC how she is using that influence to practice the business of giving.

Watch more reports on Asia Business Report's website