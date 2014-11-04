Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Holiday pay ruling: 'Concerned about impact on my business'
Workers have won a ground-breaking case at the Employment Appeal Tribunal to include overtime in holiday payments.
This means some people working overtime could claim for additional holiday pay. Currently, only basic pay counts when calculating holiday pay.
Lance Harris, the managing director of Long Engineering, a small business employing 27 staff, told the BBC the ruling caused him ''fear and concern''.
-
04 Nov 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-29904583/holiday-pay-ruling-concerned-about-impact-on-my-businessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window