Video
Morocco's offshore oil dispute
In the coming months US oil company Kosmos Energy will begin drilling off the coast of Western Sahara - a disputed territory claimed by both the government of Morocco and indigenous Saharawis seeking self-determination.
Saharawi protest groups have written an open letter to Kosmos saying the act of drilling would be illegal - a view Kosmos rejects.
Howard Johnson reports for Middle East Business Report.
31 Oct 2014
