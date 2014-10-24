Video

Chancellor George Osborne has said today's "strong" GDP figures show that, "Britain is leading the pack in an increasingly uncertain global economy".

Economists had correctly predicted that the economy would expand by 0.7% in the July-to-September period, weaker than the 0.9% expansion recorded for the second quarter.

"Do we return to the chaos and instability of the past - or do we carry on working through our long-term economic plan that is delivering stability and security?" he added.