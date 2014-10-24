George Osborne
Video

George Osborne on GDP: Britain is 'leading the pack'

Chancellor George Osborne has said today's "strong" GDP figures show that, "Britain is leading the pack in an increasingly uncertain global economy".

Economists had correctly predicted that the economy would expand by 0.7% in the July-to-September period, weaker than the 0.9% expansion recorded for the second quarter.

"Do we return to the chaos and instability of the past - or do we carry on working through our long-term economic plan that is delivering stability and security?" he added.

