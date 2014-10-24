Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Osborne on GDP: Britain is 'leading the pack'
Chancellor George Osborne has said today's "strong" GDP figures show that, "Britain is leading the pack in an increasingly uncertain global economy".
Economists had correctly predicted that the economy would expand by 0.7% in the July-to-September period, weaker than the 0.9% expansion recorded for the second quarter.
"Do we return to the chaos and instability of the past - or do we carry on working through our long-term economic plan that is delivering stability and security?" he added.
-
24 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window