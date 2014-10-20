Aidan Myles whose house move failed because of a delay making CHAPS transfer
House mover: 'How can we rely on such a vulnerable system?'

House movers have faced delays after the Bank of England stopped an automated system that transfers billions of pounds between banks for much of the day.

Aidan Myles from Chorlton in Manchester was due to move house on Monday but the technical fault that affected the CHAPS electronic payment system meant his buyer was unable to transfer the money on time.

The fault was fixed by mid afternoon - but the fix came too late for some house movers like Aidan.

