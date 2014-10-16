Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Top 1% 'own half global wealth' - Credit Suisse report
The richest 1% of people own nearly half the world's wealth, according to a report out this week.
With total global wealth more than doubling this century, total household wealth in China is now the third highest in the world, only surpassed by the US and Japan, says the report by banking giant Credit Suisse.
BBC News investigates its findings - in 60 seconds.
Video produced by Michael Hirst
-
16 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window