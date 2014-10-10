Designed in China branding
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Designed In China: The facts

Made in China is a familiar phrase. China is the world's manufacturing giant but how long before 'Designed in China' becomes the mantra? Can China innovate?

Is Chinese creativity catching up with the US, Japan, South Korea and Europe?

The numbers are certainly in their favour as this animated infographic illustrates.

See more Designed in China features.

  • 10 Oct 2014