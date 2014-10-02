Video

Payday lender Wonga says it is writing off £220m of debts for 330,000 customers after putting in place new affordability checks.

The company, which has faced criticism for its high interest rates and debt collection tactics, made the changes after discussions with regulators.

One of those whose debts may be written off is 20-year-old Elliott Gomme who got a loan from Wonga to go on holiday.

He needed £120 and says he didn't have a problem convincing them to lend him cash by saying he worked full-time. He admitted lying on his application and told Newsbeat it was "too easy" to be accepted.