Australia migrants struggle for jobs

Migrants have played a major role in Australia's long-term economic success. But at the moment, unemployment tops 6%.

A recent study by the Australian Bureau of Statistics says the outlook is even tougher for new migrants and temporary residents. One in three find it hard to land their first job.

From Sydney, Phil Mercer reports.

  • 25 Sep 2014
