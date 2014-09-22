Video

The Royal Mint has launched a new website selling gold and silver coins.

On offer are single gold Sovereigns costing £197, larger gold Britannias at £800 and £19 silver coins.

The Mint is trying to expand the bullion business by selling what it calls "relatively affordable" coins online.

However, Surrey-based financial adviser Martin Bamford said that while people might be tempted to add a bit of shine to their savings, they should take extra care.

"Gold can go up but it can plummet as well," he said. "It is risky and there is no income attached."

Hywel Griffith reports.