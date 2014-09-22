Video

The chief executive of the world's biggest diamond firm, De Beers, says that China will be the "engine" of growth for the diamond market.

Philippe Mellier expects Chinese sales to grow 10% annually over the coming years.

Mr Mellier told the BBC's Juliana Liu that while that is a slowdown from recent years, it is still their fastest growing market.

"China is the engine of growth for the future," he said.