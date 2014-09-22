Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
De Beers sees China as growth market for diamonds
The chief executive of the world's biggest diamond firm, De Beers, says that China will be the "engine" of growth for the diamond market.
Philippe Mellier expects Chinese sales to grow 10% annually over the coming years.
Mr Mellier told the BBC's Juliana Liu that while that is a slowdown from recent years, it is still their fastest growing market.
"China is the engine of growth for the future," he said.
-
22 Sep 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window