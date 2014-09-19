Media player
Alibaba shares begin trading on the NY stock exchange
Shares in Alibaba, the Chinese online retailer, have begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Their shares have been priced at $68, which makes the company's value higher than Walt Disney and Boeing.
Last year the company processed more orders than eBay and Amazon put together.
Andy Mok, an American technology expert, explains why Alibaba is so attractive to investors.
19 Sep 2014
