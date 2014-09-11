RBS headquarters in Edinburgh
Video

How would Yes vote affect Scotland's banks?

RBS has confirmed it will relocate its registered headquarters to London if Scotland votes for independence, but said the move would not impact on jobs or operations.

Business Editor Kamal Ahmed reports on the possible impact of independence on the banks.

  • 11 Sep 2014
