Malaysia Airlines has joined the unenviable list of national carriers forced into a painful restructuring.

Two disasters this year have left the airline fighting for its future. With the government investment fund Khazanah looking to take total control, the airline will soon be delisted from the stock exchange.

But will it change how travellers feel about the carrier?

Aviation lawyer Paul Ng, from Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy discusses the airline's future.

