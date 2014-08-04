Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Singapore introduces new labour laws
New laws have come into effect in Singapore, making it harder for foreigners to get jobs.
The government says the new laws will achieve a more level playing field for Singaporeans, but many worry it will have a negative impact on the economy.
Meanwhile, critics say it's a big turnaround for the island nation, which is known for its open economy and regularly tops global rankings for ease of doing business.
The BBC's Sharanjit Leyl reports.
-
04 Aug 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window