Singapore introduces new labour laws

New laws have come into effect in Singapore, making it harder for foreigners to get jobs.

The government says the new laws will achieve a more level playing field for Singaporeans, but many worry it will have a negative impact on the economy.

Meanwhile, critics say it's a big turnaround for the island nation, which is known for its open economy and regularly tops global rankings for ease of doing business.

The BBC's Sharanjit Leyl reports.

