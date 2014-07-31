Media player
Tanya Burr's make up tips lead the way in video blog revolution
Members of the "millennial generation" are finding ways to earn a living from skills they learned not at school, but on social media.
In theory, anyone can video blog, or vlog, as long as they have a camera, an internet connection and something to say.
But for the UK's top vloggers it has become a career where they can earn thousands of pounds through advertising.
Philip Hampsheir reports.
31 Jul 2014
