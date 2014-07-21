Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Akubra hats: Keeping it in the family
For more than a century one family has been making Australia's most famous range of hats.
Since the business was founded, Akubra has been run by the same family and is now in its fifth generation.
But there are lots of things to consider when thinking about who's next in line.
Katie Beck caught up with the family to find out more.
-
21 Jul 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window