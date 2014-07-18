Media player
Zambia's dynamic relationship with China
China is digging deep into Africa's copper giant, and is heavily involved in infrastructure development and trade in Zambia.
But its relationship with the southern African country has not been without controversy.
Allegations of Chinese exploitation of low-paid Zambian workers have dogged the romance.
Nomsa Maseko explores the dynamic relationship between the two countries.
18 Jul 2014
