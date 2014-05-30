Video

Insurers are getting better at detecting staged accidents, Malcolm Tarling of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has said.

His comments come as the ABI reported that fake car crashes helped to push the level of insurance fraud to a record £1.3bn in 2013.

Mr Tarling told the Today programme that the industry is investing over £230m a year in tackling fraud.

But he added that "everyone pays for fraud", estimating that across the country fraud adds £50 a year to the average family's insurance bill.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday 30 May.