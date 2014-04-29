Video

The UK economy grew by 0.8% in the first quarter of 2014, according to the latest figures.

It marks the fifth consecutive period of GDP growth - the longest positive run since the financial crisis.

Gross domestic product is a measure of a country's economic activity, including all the goods and services produced in a given period.

Reacting to the figures, the Chancellor George Osborne told the BBC's Hugh Pym: "Britain is coming back, but we can't take that for granted".