Video
Tough times see Greeks moving to former rival Turkey
The people of Greece are celebrating 185 years since independence from the Turkish Ottoman empire.
However, for many Greek people it is not much of a holiday due to the turbulent economic times of recent years.
Many have moved abroad to find work - with some going to Turkey, despite the two nations' historic rivalry.
Selin Girit reports from Istanbul.
25 Mar 2014
