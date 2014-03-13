Man in New York street
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Obama's plans to make US companies pay staff overtime

President Obama is hoping to use his executive power to make companies pay overtime to America's white collar workers.

It is part of his drive to reduce income inequality - but the move is likely to upset many businesses.

Michelle Fleury reports from New York.

  • 13 Mar 2014
Go to next video: Does anyone leave work on time?