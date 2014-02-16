Tanzanians with crops
Boosting crop yields in Tanzania

The G8 last year launched a strategy aimed at boosting food production called the "New Alliance".

The idea is that governments free up land while agri-businesses bring expertise, technology and financial muscle.

Tanzania is one of the six countries where the scheme is being rolled out first.

Lucy Hooker has been finding out what it will mean for the millions of ordinary farmers who work the land.

