Video

Norway's prime minister, Erna Solberg, has been explaining how the receding Arctic ice cap could open the way for economic development in what has always been a poorer area.

She told the BBC's Mishal Hussain that her country would not drill for gas or oil by the cap, but the "environmental disaster" did present opportunities for tourism and shipping.

"The shortest way between the north of Europe and China, Japan, Korea is going to be in the north," she explained.