Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former Lloyds exec says problems show how dependent we are on cards
Recent banking IT problems were a "disaster" because people have become very heavily dependent on cards, a former Lloyds executive has said.
Lloyds Banking Group have apologised and fixed problems that affected Halifax, Lloyds, Bank of Scotland and TSB customers using ATMs and debit cards on Sunday.
Peter McNamara, former head of personal banking at Lloyds, told BBC Radio 5 live's Mickey Clarke: "I think we all end up as accepting them as being so reliable that we don't think about the importance of carrying some cash around as well."
-
27 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-25912686/former-lloyds-exec-says-problems-show-how-dependent-we-are-on-cardsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window