Recent banking IT problems were a "disaster" because people have become very heavily dependent on cards, a former Lloyds executive has said.

Lloyds Banking Group have apologised and fixed problems that affected Halifax, Lloyds, Bank of Scotland and TSB customers using ATMs and debit cards on Sunday.

Peter McNamara, former head of personal banking at Lloyds, told BBC Radio 5 live's Mickey Clarke: "I think we all end up as accepting them as being so reliable that we don't think about the importance of carrying some cash around as well."