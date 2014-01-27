Chuka Umunna
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why Labour supports a Small Business Administration

Shadow business secretary Chuka Umunna has been explaining why Labour would create an SBA to support small firms in their dealings with government departments.

Mr Umunna was giving a speech at a Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) conference in London.

He said Britain was, "the only G8 country without a state-backed investment institution to support our small businesses - we're going to change that".

  • 27 Jan 2014
Go to next video: PM: Small business 'lifeblood' of UK