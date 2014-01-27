Media player
Why Labour supports a Small Business Administration
Shadow business secretary Chuka Umunna has been explaining why Labour would create an SBA to support small firms in their dealings with government departments.
Mr Umunna was giving a speech at a Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) conference in London.
He said Britain was, "the only G8 country without a state-backed investment institution to support our small businesses - we're going to change that".
27 Jan 2014
