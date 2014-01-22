Video

British billionaire John Caudwell says the rich have a "moral and ethical obligation" to give more to the poor.

The entrepreneur, who sold the Phones4U network £1.5bn in 2006, has pledged to give away at least half his fortune to good causes.

He urged those attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to address the growing gap between starving poor and super rich.

Mr Caudwell was speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire.