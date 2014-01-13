Media player
Debenhams: 'Mike Ashley saw an opportunity'
Sports Direct, the retailer run by billionaire Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, has bought 4.6% of Debenhams.
Speaking to the BBC, George MacDonald from Retail Week said that because Debenhams's has had a terrible Christmas "everybody will be watching what Mike Ashley can bring to the party".
Sports Direct is now Debenhams's 8th largest shareholder.
