British shoppers are contributing to food waste problems by only selecting "perfect" produce, says Tesco.

Speaking on Tuesday at a House of Lords inquiry into food waste, Matt Simister of the supermarket giant said, "customers always pick the cream of the crop first... They will always make the choice of going for the one that cosmetically looks better."

He said he was looking at options to avoid the waste of the "old, ugly, misshapen" fruit and vegetables: "We can start to put the straight product into retail and the wonky carrot into food service".

Footage courtesy of the Parliamentary Recording Unit - poor sound quality outside BBC control