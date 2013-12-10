Travel company Tui, which owns Thomson and First Choice, has seen profits slip due to weak French sales and a restructuring in its specialist and activity division.

Pre-tax profit for the year was £181m, down 10% on a year earlier, while revenue rose 4% to £15.1bn. However, excluding one-off costs, pre-tax profit rose 21%.

Chief executive Peter Long spoke to BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern and said Tui was very mindful of the growing cost of living.

"What is particularly a strong demand is the all-inclusive holidays, where you have complete peace of mind because everything is included, and that enables our customers to budget more easily and effectively."