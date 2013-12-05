Media player
Interns fight back after unpaid work experience
Many young people have taken on unpaid work experience or internships in order to get ahead in the jobs market.
These have proved controversial, as some say that employers are getting their work done for free.
Now the interns are fighting back and successfully suing the companies, as Samira Hussain explains from New York.
05 Dec 2013
