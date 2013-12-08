Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Turkey wine producers: New alcohol rules bad for business
Turkey's new restrictions on the sale and advertising of alcohol are beginning to take effect.
The government says the measures will reduce the number of problem drinkers - but producers and retailers say the new rules are unworkable and are unfairly punishing a thriving sector
Howard Johnson reports.
Watch: Middle East Business Report
-
08 Dec 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-25238619/turkey-wine-producers-new-alcohol-rules-bad-for-businessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window