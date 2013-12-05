Rosaria Piseri has been explaining how a fascination with seaweed drove her to create her firm AlgAran, which makes edible and cosmetic seaweed products and remedies.

She moved from her native Italy to Ireland to pursue her interest, first working for a seaweed fertiliser company before setting up her own business: "It was like a dream - a difficult dream because sometimes I didn't have money so maybe I didn't eat or get coal for the fire - but I was led by passion."

Her advice to other entrepreneurs is to make a business and marketing plan at the very beginning. "It's like having a baby - you have to have all in place when the baby comes... you have to be sure that you're going to nourish the baby, that you will be available for the baby."