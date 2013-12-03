Woman uses phone in street
How to get a job in the digital age

Job listings have changed since the days of newspaper classified ads - it has never been easier to find situations vacant or to apply for them at the press of a button.

In the new frontier of job hunting, how do you find the right position and stand out to increase your chances of getting an interview and ultimately landing the job you want?

Peter Bowes has been to meet the people who run the job listings sites to find out how to get a job now.

