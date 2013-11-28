Media player
Standard Chartered is first UK bank to open in Iraq
The first branch of a UK bank in Iraq has opened in the country's capital, Baghdad.
Prime Minister Nouri Maliki said he welcomed its arrival.
28 Nov 2013
