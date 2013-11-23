Man being scanned
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How Mumbai attacks increased size of security industry

It is five years since the devastating Mumbai attacks which claimed more than 160 lives.

The violent incident shook the entire nation - but also exposed the country's vulnerable security systems.

Ever since, both the government and businesses have increased their focus on strengthening security, as Sameer Hashmi reports.

Watch India Business Report

  • 23 Nov 2013
Go to next video: Mumbai attacks gunman executed