Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Growing crops in drought conditions
The struggle to grow food is a big issue in parts of the Middle East where desert conditions and soaring temperatures make conventional farming near impossible.
But scientists think they may be a step closer to growing crops in the dry climate.
Jeremy Howell reports from Haifa in Israel.
-
17 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window