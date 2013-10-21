Media player
Tesco says almost 30,000 tonnes of food 'wasted'
A total of 40% of apples and 25% of grapes on sale at Tesco stores are wasted according to the supermarket chain which has published figures for the first time.
The company says the waste amounts to almost 30,000 tonnes of food in the first half of this year.
Tesco says it will end some of its promotional offers to try to tackle the problem.
Jeremy Cooke reports.
21 Oct 2013
