Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
China eyes Africa's growing motor trade
South Africa hosts the continent's largest motor show - and China is keen to tempt buyers with new makes and models
The Johannesburg International Motor Show will host the biggest manufacturers in the world, and some less well known makes from the Far East.
But it's an increasingly competitive and challenging landscape.
Lerato Mbele explains from Johannesburg.
-
16 Oct 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window