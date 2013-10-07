Video

Airbus chief executive Fabrice Bregier has been talking about the $9.5bn deal with Japan Airlines (JAL) for 31 of his firm's A350 planes .

Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo, he said he had convinced the airline that "it was a no-brainer to select the A350".

The deal is a blow for Boeing, which has dominated Japan's aviation market.

Mr Bregier said: "We have the best product... So this is more difficult for our competitor, to claim that they need to be selected."