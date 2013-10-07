Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Airbus boss on JAL deal: No-brainer to select A350
Airbus chief executive Fabrice Bregier has been talking about the $9.5bn deal with Japan Airlines (JAL) for 31 of his firm's A350 planes .
Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo, he said he had convinced the airline that "it was a no-brainer to select the A350".
The deal is a blow for Boeing, which has dominated Japan's aviation market.
Mr Bregier said: "We have the best product... So this is more difficult for our competitor, to claim that they need to be selected."
-
07 Oct 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window