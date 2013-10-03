Football app lets banned fans cheer

Video

Football fans have been banned from attending stadiums in Tunisia since the revolution in 2011 because of security concerns.

To solve the issue of teams playing to silent rows of chairs, one company has created an app that has reconnected the fans to the footballers.

Fans can watch the game at home or in a café and click "applause", "sing," "cheer" or "drum" on the app and noises are played in the stadium through huge loudspeakers.

Nicholas Courant, a creative director at Ogilvy and Mather, explained the idea to the Today programme's Justin Webb.

"The more they tap the louder the cheer," he said.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 3 October 2013.