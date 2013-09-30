Video

The chances of the US government falling into shutdown are as high as 90% - a former budget adviser has claimed.

The US Congress has to agree a new budget, or else non-essential services will have to shut down for the first time since 1996.

Stan Collender, former aide to the House and Senate Budget Committees, told BBC Radio 5 live's Up All Night: "They're considering compromise to be a sin and thinking about it in religious terms which is why were are not getting any resolution to this situation."