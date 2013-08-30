Media player
Indian rupee: How onions reflect health of economy
The value of the rupee dropped by 25% in three months from May - but its decline is being felt by many Indians when shopping for food.
The price of staples such as onions is on the rise, causing large protests in recent years.
People in India eat 15 million tonnes of onions a year and their price is seen as an indicator of the health of the Indian economy, as Nitin Srivastava reports from a market in Delhi.
30 Aug 2013
