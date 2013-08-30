A man counts Indian Rupee currency notes at a shop in Mumbai
What is behind the Indian economy's fall from grace?

The Indian economy has been described as entering "a tailspin" by one investment bank with the rupee losing about a quarter of its value since May.

At home, it faces inconsistent policymaking, corruption scandals and poor infrastructure.

Meanwhile, foreign investors have taken $7.4bn out of the country following warnings the US will soon reduce its stimulus measures.

This has caused huge problems for Indian businesses and individuals, as Yogita Limaye reports from Mumbai.

