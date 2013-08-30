Video

The Indian economy has been described as entering "a tailspin" by one investment bank with the rupee losing about a quarter of its value since May.

At home, it faces inconsistent policymaking, corruption scandals and poor infrastructure.

Meanwhile, foreign investors have taken $7.4bn out of the country following warnings the US will soon reduce its stimulus measures.

This has caused huge problems for Indian businesses and individuals, as Yogita Limaye reports from Mumbai.