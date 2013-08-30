Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What is behind the Indian economy's fall from grace?
The Indian economy has been described as entering "a tailspin" by one investment bank with the rupee losing about a quarter of its value since May.
At home, it faces inconsistent policymaking, corruption scandals and poor infrastructure.
Meanwhile, foreign investors have taken $7.4bn out of the country following warnings the US will soon reduce its stimulus measures.
This has caused huge problems for Indian businesses and individuals, as Yogita Limaye reports from Mumbai.
-
30 Aug 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window