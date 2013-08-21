Video

The Labour party opposes rent controls but wants to ease the burden of rising rents on tenants.

Shadow housing minister Jack Dromey told the Today programme he wants to encourage landlords to offer longer lets so the 1m families in private rented accommodation would have greater security.

"Tenants in the private rented sector pay 41% of their disposable income on rent, and we therefore we have to bring down the cost of renting," he told Evan Davis.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday 21 August 2013.