Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blackberry: Why is the company struggling?
Smartphone maker Blackberry is exploring options for its business, which could see the company sold off.
Technology journalist Rupert Goodwins says that the only two companies doing well in the mobile phone market at the moment are Apple and Samsung.
Speaking to the BBC's Aaron Heslehurst, he said: "They are the only two companies making money... everybody else in this huge market is either breaking even or losing money".
-
13 Aug 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window