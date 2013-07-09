Media player
Social enterprises: The view from Alston in Cumbria
Social enterprises are businesses run for the benefit of the community rather than for profit - for example through looking at environmental issues, or helping disadvantaged people.
They are proving increasingly popular. Research from Social Enterprise UK suggests that there are currently 70,000 around the UK, and that social enterprises are growing more quickly than other types of small business.
Steph McGovern went to Alston in Cumbria to find out how to make them a success.
09 Jul 2013
